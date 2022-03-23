Jabalpur: 2 youths booked for killing dog

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were booked for allegedly killing a dog with a stick in Jabalpur on Tuesday, the police said.

According to reports, the dog was killed late Sunday night and the incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed there. The accused were identified as Ajay and Manoj Tiwari, resident of 90 Quarters Shakti nagar.

The matter came to light when a local resident, who used to feed the dog regularly, went there for the same. As soon as she reached the spot, she found that the dog was dead and when she asked the youths the reason for the killing, they threatened her.

She later informed about the incident to animal lover NGO members of the locality and they reached Garha police station along with the video clip to lodge an FIR against the accused.

Garha TI Rakesh Tiwari said that a case was registered and efforts were on to nab the accused.

