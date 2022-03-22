Jabalpur: Police booked 4 persons for selling plots against norms

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police registered an FIR against four persons involved in the business of selling plots for allegedly violating town planning rules in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

According to police, these accused and four others were prohibited from selling any plots further.

The action was taken following the order of Collector Dr Ilayaraja T to register the FIR against them who had collectively sold 110 plots in alleged violation of the norms.

Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) P K Sengupta said that the accused were identified as Nancy Swamy, Sundar Lal Patel, Rajendra Prasad Patel and Hilal Ahmed Ansari. They did not have any license or permission from the town and country planning department to sell the plots, he added.

These accused and four others - Zia Ul Haq, Hyder Ali, Mohammad Akbar and Suraj Prasad were also prohibited from selling plots, Sengupta added.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 05:07 PM IST