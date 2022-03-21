Bhopal: Jabalpur Boxing team denied entry at MP Men’s Boxing Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jabapur’s boxing team was allegedly kept out of the 39th Madhya Pradesh Men’s Boxing Championship being held in Gwalior from Monday despite prior registrations.

The team’s coach Paramjeet Singh has claimed that the association immorally decided to deprive the players of an opportunity to take part in a state level championship due to the president’s reservations against him.

Singh said that the MP Amateur Boxing Association’s (MPABA) Digvijay Singh has deliberately kept his team out of the championship as the former had previously moved a vote of no confidence against him at the general assembly meeting of the body for his malpractices.

Singh said that the association had called for registration for the MP Men’s Boxing Championship by February 15. He completed the formalities and started training his players, he said.

“We were earlier asked to report at the venue in Gwalior at 6 am today for trial weight and that we will be provided with accommodation too. But, we got to know at the venue that our team has not been granted permission to participate,” he said.

“I tried to reason with them and provide them all our registration details but they would not even listen to us. I called the MPABA president Digvijay Singh. He cut off the call as soon as I introduced myself to him and asked about the reason for not allowing us in,” he added.

Singh has written to the association demanding an entry in the championship. He blamed the body for depriving young boxers of the opportunity only because of a grudge against their coach.

The member units of the MPABA had filed a motion of no confidence against the top three members of the body last year ahead of the polls. The members had earlier written to the body over calling a meeting to pass no confidence motion against the president, secretary and treasurer of MPABA.

Singh said Digvijay Singh and his mates have been involved in several malpractices but no vote of no confidence was of any use as all the higher-ups were in their support due to their political influence.

Paramjeet’s team was not allowed inside the tournament or the accommodation venue till late evening when the report was being filed.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:31 PM IST