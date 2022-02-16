Jabalpur: Wildlife museum begins in Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A wildlife museum has opened in Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University, Jabalpur. One of the professors of the university has claimed that it is the first and only wildlife museum of the state.

The professor, Dr Somesh Singh said that the wildlife museum has been built in the School of Wildlife Forensic and Health Center under Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University.

Various internal parts of the wildlife animals like bear, gharial, leopard, deer, sambar, bison, hyena, snake have been kept in the museum. Besides, the hearts and kidneys of Elephant and Lion were also present in the museum, Professor Singh added.

Kidneys of wildlife animals | FP Photo

Professor Singh further said that the wildlife museum would provide special information to the students studying on wild animals. Besides, the forest department would also get help from the Wildlife Museum. Students would get the opportunity to do research as well, he added.

The bone structure of lion, deer, gharial and many other animals have also been kept in the wildlife museum.

The museum, however, has not opened for the common public for the time being. The museum would be very useful for the students studying and researching on wild animals and veterinary medicine. The museum would be opened for common people in the coming days, Singh added.

(with inputs from Shiv Choubey)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Jabalpur: Touch of love makes whole world kin

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 03:47 PM IST