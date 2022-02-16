Jabalpur: Touch of love makes whole world kin

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A camp where prosthetic hands were provided to the physically challenged has brought a ray of hope to many in the city.

A voluntary organisation Ghar Ki Pathsala has come forward to provide succour to the physically challenged by holding the camp with the help of Hari-Krishna Foundation at Sindhu Netralaya, Jilhari Ghat, Jabalpur, on Sunday.

Bali Bharti Sahu, a resident of Majhauli, Jabalpur said that she was a student of ITI. 15 years ago, her hand was cut after she sustained injuries in a water tank blast while she was working in her house.

Bali Bharti Sahu | FP Photo

“Since then I have been feeling helpless. But after applying it, I can do my studies well. I can do my own work without anyone's help. I am very happy after getting a prosthetic hand”, Bharti said.

The voluntary bodies work to bestow light to the unsighted and life to the dead. This purpose has made them work to provide prosthetic hands to the physically challenged.

Co-Founder of Ghar Ki Pathshala, Pallavi Gupta said that artificial hands were transplanted to more than 100 persons in the first phase of the camp, adding that around 150 disabbled persons would be fitted with artificial hands in coming days. Gupta also said that the market cost of the artificial hand made in America was around Rs 15,000 but her organistation is providing free of cost to the handicapped people.

Beneficiary is writing with the help prosthetic hand | FP Photo

“After getting this hand, a person can do many things like writing, eating with a spoon, riding a bike, car or cycle, cutting vegetables, kitchen work, lifting things, doing labor work and many more. Fixing these hands does not require any kind of operation. These hands are like a clock, it can be attached or detached at any time”, Gupta said.

Radheshyam Namdev | FP Photo

Another beneficiary, Radheshyam Namdev, a resident of Bamhori, Katni said, “I was a tailor but I lost both my hands in a train incident. It was really tough to live life but now, I am happy to get my hands.”

Pankaj, a resident of Umaria district, said that his both hands were cut by a machine three years ago. Since then he was feeling helpless. “But after getting these prosthetic hands, I am very happy and I will not have to depend on others anymore. I can now do my work myself”, Pankaj said.

Beneficiary is using cell phone with the help of prosthetic hand | FP Photo

Commissioner Disability Madhya Pradesh Sandeep Rajak, who came to inaugurate the program said that more than 100 handicapped persons were given artificial hands by the Ghar Ki Pathshala. It was a happy moment for Jabalpur as after getting these artificial hands, the handicapped people would do their work themselves. He also congratulated the organisation on behalf of the government.

Rajak said that such camps would be set up in tribal and rural areas as well in the coming days. The government was making UDID cards for every handicapped. Divyangjan would be able to take advantage of government schemes anywhere in the country with the help of the card.

“The government is providing Rs 600 pension to partially disbaled and Rs 1200 to fully disabled persons. Besides, the students who are associated with the mainstream of education are being given 600 scholarships along with Rs 2,000 every month.” Rajak said.

Rajak further said that according to the Census 2011, there were 15 lakh disabled persons in the entire state including 6, 66, 000 persons with more than 40% disability.

(With inputs from Shiv Choubey)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 12:29 PM IST