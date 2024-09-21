 Jabalpur TI Line-Attached After 50-Year-Old Farmer Dies During Aggressive Questioning At Police Station; CCTV Clip Tampered, Alleges Kin
The deceased has been identified as Benilal Patel.

Updated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 04:22 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur's Barela police station, TI Pramod Sahu, has been line-attached after a 50-year-old farmer allegedly suffered a heart attack during aggressive questioning and died.

The action comes after Patel's sons accused cops of hurling abuses at their father and misbehaving with him at the police station. The villagers even blocked Jabalpur-Raipur National Highway and staged protests, demanding strict action against TI Pramod Sahu.

Heavy security forces deployed on the spot in view of the incident, said Suryakant Sharma, Additional SP Jabalpur.

His family alleged that the CCTV clip of the police station appears to have an abrupt cut in between the two scenes. The clip shows Patel sitting on the bench, and suddenly the next scene shows him lying unconscious on the ground.

Though cops of Barela police station have denied any tampering with the CCTV footage during the incident.

Police are investigating the case on the basis of CCTV footage. The postmortem of the deceased is being done by a team of doctors, and the entire case is being videographed.

The post-mortem will determine if Patel died due to a heart attack or if there is another cause behind.

Notably, on Friday evening, police called Patel to the police station for questioning regarding his scuffle with a neighbour. Patel's sons were also called inside the police station. They said that the cops misbehaved with his father, which deteriorated his health condition, and he died.

