 CCTV: 50-Year-Old Man Suffers Heart Attack During Aggressive Questioning At Jabalpur Police Station, Dies; Family Demands Action Against TI
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCCTV: 50-Year-Old Man Suffers Heart Attack During Aggressive Questioning At Jabalpur Police Station, Dies; Family Demands Action Against TI

CCTV: 50-Year-Old Man Suffers Heart Attack During Aggressive Questioning At Jabalpur Police Station, Dies; Family Demands Action Against TI

The family of the deceased and the villagers staged a protest on the Jabalpur-Raipur National Highway and blocked the road.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man allegedly died of heart attack during aggressive questioning at a police station in Jabalpur on Friday evening. His sons accused the cops of hurling abuses at their father and misbehaving with him when the man suddenly fell unconscious and died.

The angry villagers staged protest and demanded strict action against the TI.

 The incident was reported at Barela police station in Jabalpur on Friday evening. The CCTV clip shows the man sitting on the bench as some cops asked him questions . Within minutes, he fell off the bench onto the ground and stopped responding. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Read Also
Video: Madhya Pradesh Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar Spotted Finding 'Aloo' In Watery Gravy Served...
article-image
Read Also
Bhopal Shocker! PWD Employee Dies In Police Custody After Daughter-In-Law Files Dowry FIR; Wife...
article-image

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Benilal Patel. A scuffle broke out between Patel and his neighbours during Ganesh Visarjan on September 18. Two days later, on September 20, police had called Patel and his sons for questioning.

FPJ Shorts
My Mother's House Smaller Than Your Car! When PM Modi Told Former US President Barack Obama
My Mother's House Smaller Than Your Car! When PM Modi Told Former US President Barack Obama
SD Retail IPO Day 1: ₹64 Crore Sleepwear Manufacturer's Public Offer Receives Tepid Response; Issue Subscribed 0.66%
SD Retail IPO Day 1: ₹64 Crore Sleepwear Manufacturer's Public Offer Receives Tepid Response; Issue Subscribed 0.66%
Tirupati Prasad Controversy: 300 KG Of Prasad From Tirupati Temple Distributed During Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Event, Reveals Temple's Chief Priest
Tirupati Prasad Controversy: 300 KG Of Prasad From Tirupati Temple Distributed During Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Event, Reveals Temple's Chief Priest
Russian Cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko & Nikolai Chub Break Record For Longest Stay On International Space Station
Russian Cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko & Nikolai Chub Break Record For Longest Stay On International Space Station

His son Shubham Patel said that he and his brother were made to sit inside as the police station in-charge continued to hurl abuses at his father. The family alleged that Patel was mistreated in the police station, due to which he suffered a heart attack.

The family of the deceased and the villagers staged a protest on the Jabalpur-Raipur National Highway and blocked the road. They have demanded strict action against TI of Barela police station.

SP Aditya Pratap Singh and senior officials of the administration reached the spot to control the situation, and a heavy police force has been deployed to keep the situation in control.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CCTV: 50-Year-Old Man Suffers Heart Attack During Aggressive Questioning At Jabalpur Police Station,...

CCTV: 50-Year-Old Man Suffers Heart Attack During Aggressive Questioning At Jabalpur Police Station,...

7 Scenic Road Trips Through The Heart Of India: Must-Visit Routes In Madhya Pradesh

7 Scenic Road Trips Through The Heart Of India: Must-Visit Routes In Madhya Pradesh

MPPSC Announces Two Results For Assistant Professor Examination

MPPSC Announces Two Results For Assistant Professor Examination

Canadian Firm Signs Pact With Govt For ‘Challenger 3500’ In Bhopal

Canadian Firm Signs Pact With Govt For ‘Challenger 3500’ In Bhopal

Religious Functions Organised With Black Money, Says, Digvijaya Singh’s Brother In Bhopal

Religious Functions Organised With Black Money, Says, Digvijaya Singh’s Brother In Bhopal