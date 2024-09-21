CCTV: 50-Year-Old Man Suffers Heart Attack During Aggressive Questioning At Jabalpur Police Station, Dies; Family Demands Action Against TI

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man allegedly died of heart attack during aggressive questioning at a police station in Jabalpur on Friday evening. His sons accused the cops of hurling abuses at their father and misbehaving with him when the man suddenly fell unconscious and died.

The angry villagers staged protest and demanded strict action against the TI.

The incident was reported at Barela police station in Jabalpur on Friday evening. The CCTV clip shows the man sitting on the bench as some cops asked him questions . Within minutes, he fell off the bench onto the ground and stopped responding. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

50-year-old man suffers heart-attack during aggressive questioning by cops at police station in Jabalpur, dies#MadhyaPradesh #Jabalpur pic.twitter.com/CGiuB3g1hw — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 21, 2024

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Benilal Patel. A scuffle broke out between Patel and his neighbours during Ganesh Visarjan on September 18. Two days later, on September 20, police had called Patel and his sons for questioning.

His son Shubham Patel said that he and his brother were made to sit inside as the police station in-charge continued to hurl abuses at his father. The family alleged that Patel was mistreated in the police station, due to which he suffered a heart attack.

The family of the deceased and the villagers staged a protest on the Jabalpur-Raipur National Highway and blocked the road. They have demanded strict action against TI of Barela police station.

SP Aditya Pratap Singh and senior officials of the administration reached the spot to control the situation, and a heavy police force has been deployed to keep the situation in control.