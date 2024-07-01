Jabalpur Teacher Turns Trash Into Treasure, Crafts Furniture From Plastic Bottles

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Imagine a world where trash turns into treasure—where discarded plastic bottles become stylish and practical furniture. In Jabalpur, one creative teacher has made this thought a reality.

Meet Taruna Sharma, a teacher at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Jabalpur. She has amazed everyone by creating beautiful and functional furniture from empty water bottles. With just 100 rupees and a lot of ingenuity, she has crafted chairs, dining tables, beds for kids, and even trash bins.

It all started at her daughter’s birthday party. After the celebration, Sharma found herself surrounded by a mountain of empty plastic bottles. Instead of throwing them away, she had a brilliant idea. Using some tape and a bit of creativity, she transformed these bottles into elegant chairs and tables. This new furniture is not only eco-friendly but also a lifesaver for families who can’t afford expensive items.

Sharma’s clever creations are particularly helpful in primary schools, where children often sit on mats on the floor. During the rainy season, these mats get wet and uncomfortable. By making lightweight chairs from plastic bottles, Sharma has provided a simple yet effective solution. These chairs are easy for kids to move and can be used in schools, homes, offices, shops, and restaurants.

But Sharma’s mission doesn’t stop there. She is now teaching other teachers to make this bottle furniture, who will then pass on this knowledge to their students. This way, children learn how to recycle and create something useful from waste, all while helping to protect the environment.

Taruna Sharma’s innovative idea is more than just a clever recycling project; it’s a movement that shows how creativity and resourcefulness can make a big difference. By turning trash into treasure, she’s helping families, schools, and the planet.