Jabalpur: SI, constable suspended for demanding Rs 30,000 from hotel owner

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A sub-inspector and a constable posted at Lordsganj Police station have been suspended by superintendent of police (SP) for allegedly demanding Rs 30,000 from a hotel owner.

The duo had reportedly threatened the hotel owner that if he didn’t not pay the demanded money, the police would not allow to run the hotel.

Besides suspending both the police personnel, SP Siddharth Bahuguna has also sought an explanation from police station in-charge and CSP.

According to reports, a retired Tehsildar Vivek Tripathi has started a hotel at Gate-1 of Ranital.

Around 10 days ago, SI Satyanarayan Kushwaha and Constable Vikas Thakur reached the hotel and threatened the hotel manager saying that the hotel owner has to pay Rs 30,000 per month to the police.

As the hotel owner refused to pay them money, both of them started visiting the hotel on a regular basis and reportedly misbehaved with hotel staff.

A couple of days back, hotel owner Vivek Tripathi approached SP Siddharth Bahuguna and lodged a complaint.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12:49 PM IST