Jabalpur: CEO Saloni Sidana inspects pea processing unit, schools, sewing center in district

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jabalpur district, Dr Saloni Sidana has inspected Pea Processing Unit, Schools and Sewing Centers which were operated in rural areas of Patan Block of the district.

The centers were operated in Benikheda, Khamod and Rimjha villages. She also inspected stop dam construction under MNREGA scheme in Benikheda village and gave instructions to the concerned Deputy Engineer. She also looked after the water tank construction under Jal Jeevan Mission.

During the visit, Sidana went to the primary school Khamod and the secondary school Khamod, where she found that two teachers were missing for the last two years. She instructed the district project coordinator to take action against them.

Besides, she instructed officials to terminate the block coordinator of Swachh Bharat Mission, Smrana Nivedita Kashyap, because of negligence in work.

She directed the concerned officials to complete the necessary works in the school which include repairing, painting, ensuring the electricity connection and to fix the drinking water unit in the school.

She also tasted the mid-day-meal and praised its quality.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:24 AM IST