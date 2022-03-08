Jabalpur: Two burnt alive as bike catches fire after colliding with car

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were burnt alive and a minor suffered serious injuries as the bike they were travelling on caught fire after being hit by a car late Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

The injured is admitted at Jabalpur medical college where his condition is stated to be critical, police added.

The accident took place at Shradhadham on Jabalpur-Damoh road under Katangi police station.

According to police, three persons identified as Anand Pradhan, 20, Mahesh, 18 and Brijesh Gaud, 15, all residents of Jabera in Damoh district were returning home from their relative's house in Gathora village.

The trio were travelling on a bike. Near Shradhadham, their bike was hit by a car. Soon after the collision, the bike caught fire and the trio who were stuck under the bike were also engulfed in flames.

The trio were rushed to a hospital where Anand and Mahesh were declared dead.

The police said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 11:23 AM IST