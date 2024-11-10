Jabalpur Shocker! 15-Year-Old Brother Stabs Younger Sister With Trishul For Talking To A Boy; Murder Case Registered Against Absconding Minor

Shocker! 15-Year-Old Brother Kills Younger Sister With Trishul For Talking To A Boy; Murder Case Registered Against Absconding Minor |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from Jabalpur’s Ranjhi district, where a minor brother allegedly killed his younger sister after he found him talking to a boy in their neighbourhood, the police said on Sunday.

The sister was stabbed with a ‘trishul’ multiple times and was left bleeding on the roadside. She was then rushed to the hospital by passersby, while the accused brother fled into the jungles. Unfortunately, the 14-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

Brother got angry after seeing sister talk to a boy

According to information, the incident took place on Sunday at around 7:30 in the morning. After the 15-year-old saw his 14-year-old sister talking to a boy (17) in their neighbourhood, he became angry. His sister then sat on the boy’s bike after which, the brother ran to them and pushed his sister off.

Seeing this, the boy fled the spot. The 15-year-old brother grabbed a trishool and attacked his sister, stabbing her in the back and waist four times. She screamed in pain while he continued his inhuman assault. He left her bleeding by the roadside and ran away.

Accused brother used to beat sister

Some people tried to catch him, but he attacked them as well before escaping. The villagers informed the family, and the injured girl was taken to the health centre. She was later referred to the Medical College, but unfortunately, passed away during treatment.

Police later learned that the boy was on bad terms with his sister lately. The police have registered a murder case against him and are searching for him. The family is in deep shock and grief following this tragic event.