Jabalpur: Roads teeming with stray cattle lead to mishaps

The cattle breeders allegedly leave the cows on the road after milking them. Cows either sit right in the middle of the road or often run helter-skelter, resulting in collisions with vehicles sometimes.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 10:36 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As per records, the number of life-claiming road accidents has soared in the last few months due to abundance of stray cattle, predominantly cows, on the roads in Jabalpur district.

Several stray cows are run over by speeding four-wheelers during night, when the visibility is less. Meanwhile, the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC), which is equipped with sufficient resources to whisk away stray animals, has allegedly turned a blind eye on the issue.

The cattle breeders allegedly leave the cows on the road after milking them. Cows either sit right in the middle of the road or often run helter-skelter, resulting in collisions with vehicles sometimes. Even after bringing the issue to JMC’s notice multiple times, no heed is paid. Despite possessing 4 cattle-ferrying vehicles and a decent number of employees, the issue is left unattended.

(With inputs from Prashant Dhawalpuri)

