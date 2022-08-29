e-Paper Get App

MP: About dozen children injured after school bus overturns in Jabalpur; no casualty reported

The family members of the children made serious allegations against the school management saying that the driver of the school was intoxicated and the bus was complete junk.

Updated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): About a dozen children were badly injured when a bus full of students overturned in Pipariya Imalia Kheda, before Khajiri Khiria Bypass, under Adhartal police station of Jabalpur, said an official on Monday morning.

The police rushed the children to the hospital where all are said to be reported healthy.

According to investigating officer SI Sitaram Bakode, the bus of Blessing Kids Public School overturned in an attempt to save a child on a bicycle. The bus has been seized and inspection is on.

