Jabalpur: Provide complete information in fake Remdesivir injection case, ED to Jabalpur SP

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The ED, intervening in the fake Remdesivir case, has written a letter to the Jabalpur SP seeking complete information about this fraud, in which complete information related to the case has been summoned.

Notably, in the second wave of the corona pandemic, the sale of fake Remdesivir injections had made headlines.

In this case, drug dealer Sapan Jain, city hospital operator Sarabjit Singh Mokha, his son Harkaran Mokha, wife, and city hospital administrator Sonia Khatri Shukla were found to play an important role.

The Omati police station of Jabalpur also registered a case and arrested all of them and sent them to jail.

Now due to the apprehension of the use of hawala money on this whole episode, the ED has intervened.

It is not known what information the ED has sought in its confidential letter written to Jabalpur SP, but according to sources, they have become active due to the fear of hawala money in the case.

Notably on May 1, 2021, fake Remdesivir injections were busted in Morbi, Gujarat. The police had made 9 people accused by registering an FIR.

It was found in the investigation that a consignment of 500 injections had reached Jabalpur via Indore via Gujarat where the operator of the city hospital himself used 465 injections. 209 spurious injections were given to 171 patients admitted to the City Hospital, of which 9 people died.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 11:33 PM IST