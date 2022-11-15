e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalJabalpur: President Droupadi Murmu accorded warm welcome at Dumna airport

Jabalpur: President Droupadi Murmu accorded warm welcome at Dumna airport

President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Dumna airport in Jabalpur by an Indian Air Force aircraft from Ranchi at about 12.15 pm.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 10:21 PM IST
article-image
President Droupadi Murmu being welcomed by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan upon her arrival in Jabalpur on Tuesday |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Draupadi Murmu was accorded a grand welcome on reaching Jabalpur on Tuesday. This is her first official visit to Madhya Pradesh after becoming the President. She reached Jabalpur to go to Lalpur village in Shahdol district to attend Tribal Pride Day programme held on birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Dumna airport in Jabalpur by an Indian Air Force aircraft from Ranchi at about 12.15 pm. Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan received her at the airport. President was welcomed by Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste, State Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput and Rajya Sabha member Sumitra Valmiki.

After spending 10 minutes at the airport, the President along with the Governor and the Chief Minister left for Shahdol by an India Air Force helicopter.

Read Also
Janjatiya Gaurav Divas: President Murmu hails tribal lifestyle and contribution to society
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Jabalpur: President Droupadi Murmu accorded warm welcome at Dumna airport

Jabalpur: President Droupadi Murmu accorded warm welcome at Dumna airport

Chhindwara: Desh Jodo Yatra can be taken out in India only, says Kamal Nath

Chhindwara: Desh Jodo Yatra can be taken out in India only, says Kamal Nath

Bhind: Woman dies in stampede during religious discourse at village temple

Bhind: Woman dies in stampede during religious discourse at village temple

Madhya Pradesh: TB found in Saharia tribals, non-tribals in equal ratio in Sheopur district

Madhya Pradesh: TB found in Saharia tribals, non-tribals in equal ratio in Sheopur district

Bhopal: MP Academy athletes win 12 medals in 37th National Junior Athletics Championships 2022

Bhopal: MP Academy athletes win 12 medals in 37th National Junior Athletics Championships 2022