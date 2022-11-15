Jabalpur: President Droupadi Murmu accorded warm welcome at Dumna airport

President Droupadi Murmu being welcomed by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan upon her arrival in Jabalpur on Tuesday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Draupadi Murmu was accorded a grand welcome on reaching Jabalpur on Tuesday. This is her first official visit to Madhya Pradesh after becoming the President. She reached Jabalpur to go to Lalpur village in Shahdol district to attend Tribal Pride Day programme held on birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Dumna airport in Jabalpur by an Indian Air Force aircraft from Ranchi at about 12.15 pm. Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan received her at the airport. President was welcomed by Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste, State Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput and Rajya Sabha member Sumitra Valmiki.

After spending 10 minutes at the airport, the President along with the Governor and the Chief Minister left for Shahdol by an India Air Force helicopter.

