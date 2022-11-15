Janjatiya Gaurav Divas: President Murmu hails tribal lifestyle and contribution to society

President Droupadi Murmu | File Photo

New Delhi: Extending her greetings on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, President Droupadi Murmu hailed the people of the tribal communities for their contribution to the society and said that the lifestyle of the people of the community is the world lesson in nurturing nature.

"On Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, my greetings to fellow citizens, especially brothers and sisters of the tribal society! Tribal communities have enriched the life of the nation with their arts, crafts and hard work. Their lifestyle offers the world lessons in nurturing nature," a tweet from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.

The occasion of the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the iconic tribal leader who led a rebellion against the British, is being celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

She also paid tributes to the tribal freedom fighters and unsung heroes of the country.

"Tribal communities made great contributions to the freedom struggle. I bow down to all tribal freedom fighters and unsung heroes. Tribal people's contribution to the nation's journey since Independence is no less significant. My best wishes for their development and prosperity," she said.

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875. During the British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in the country and coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day.

On Tuesday morning, President Murmu reached Jharkhand on the occasion.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took to Twitter to share the information.

"Honorable @rashtrapatibhvn on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Hearty Welcome respected Mrs Draupadi Murmu ji on the land of Jharkhand," CM Soren said.

Meanwhile, Murmu also extended her wishes to the people of Jharkhand on the state's foundation day.

"Johar Jharkhand! On the State Foundation Day, I extend my warm greetings to all the residents of Jharkhand! I want the people of Jharkhand to establish new dimensions of eco-friendly development by cherishing their culture, traditions and customs." President Droupadi Murmu will also be on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh from today.

She will participate as a Chief Guest at the Tribal Pride Day celebration at Lalpur in Shahdol on the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda on Tuesday. The President will also preside over the implementation of the Pesa Act in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion.

She will also lay the foundation stone of two projects from Bhopal, virtually, in the evening. The President will attend the Women's Self-Help Group Conference at Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal on November 16.

According to the schedule, the President will arrive at Jabalpur at 11:30am on November 15 and reach Shahdol at 12.25pm.At 1,45pm, the President will participate in the Tribal Pride Day celebration at Lalpur in Shahdol. She will depart from Shahdol at 3pm, reach Jabalpur at 3.55pm and eventually arrive at Bhopal at 5:25pm.

President Murmu will virtually lay the foundation stone of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' Ratapani, Aubedullaganj-Itarsi four-lane road project (NH-46) and Ministry of Defense's Maximum Microbial Containment Laboratory (BSL 4) at Defense Research and Development Institute, Gwalior from the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal at 6:30pm on Tuesday.