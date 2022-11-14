Bhopal: Security tightened in city ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit

More than 2,000 additional security personnel deployed in city | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Security has been beefed-up ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day visit to the state capital.

The president will fly from Shahdol to the state capital on Tuesday and arrive here at 5.25 pm. She will head to Raj Bhawan and at 6.30 pm she will virtually lay foundation stone of Ratapani, Obaidullaganj-Itarsi Four lane Project (NH-46) and Maximum Microbial Containment Laboratory (BSL-4) at the Defence Research and Development Institute, Gwalior.

She will attend the Women’s Self-Help Group Conference on Wednesday at 11.30 am at Motilal Nehru Stadium, here. She will leave for Delhi by plane from Bhopal at 12.55 pm.

Commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar told the media that more than 2000 security personnel have been deployed in wake of the president’s visit to the state capital. Motilal Nehru stadium has been declared a no-fly zone for Tuesday and Wednesday. No flying objects like drone, paraglide, hot balloon and others will be allowed in the radius of three kilometres, for the two days, said the officer. Security protocols have been put in place and all vehicles are being checked at the entry and exit point of the city. The police are checking the visitors who are staying in the hotels and lodges.

Traffic diversion in city: In view of the President’s visit, the traffic police have announced diversions in the city for Tuesday. Traffic will be diverted in the city on several routes on Tuesday from 3 pm till her visit to Raj Bhawan. The passenger buses coming from Indore, Ujjain will not be allowed to cross Halalpur bus stand.

The buses coming from Rajgarh-Biora and heading towards Halalpur Bus Stand will have to take the route via Mubarakpur ByPass tri section, Khajuri By Pass Trisection, Bairagarh route.

The buses coming from Rajgarh Biora route and heading to Nadra Bus Stand will pass via Mubarakpur By Pass Trisection, Gandhi Nagar trisection, Karond, Best Price Trisection, JP Nagar Trisection.

The movement of BCLL and feeder buses from Polytechnic Square to Retghat will be prohibited. The route of BCLL and feeder buses from Jawahar Chowk Rang Mahal Square towards polytechnic will be diverted on Roshanpura, Malviya Nagar trisection, Gandhi Nagar trisection, old police control room trisection, Lili square.

Traffic police have urged the flyers heading to Raja Bhoj airport to keep in mind about the traffic diversion.

The general traffic will be prohibited from Lal Ghati square to Reth Ghat and towards polytechnic. During this time, movement towards New Bhopal could be done via Lal Ghati to Royal Market Trisection, Imami Gate, Peergate, Moti Masjid, Budhwara, Tallaiya.

Likewise, general traffic movement will remain suspended from Rethghat towards Lal Ghati on the day. The general traffic will be allowed from Rethghat to Sadar Manjil and via Royal Market. The traffic pressure is likely to remain heavy on stretch from polytechnic square to Gandhi Park trisection in evening..