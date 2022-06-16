e-Paper Get App

Jabalpur: Police seize Rs 50 lakh Hawala money in city

It is suspected that the money was planned to be spent in the urban body elections.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 07:26 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The kotwali police seized around Rs 50 lakh hawala money from three traders ahead of urban body elections in Jabalpur district on Thursday.

It is suspected that the money was planned to be spent in the urban body elections. The police took the three traders, Karan, Rahul Kumar and one other into custody. The police brought them to Kotwali police station of the district and started interrogation of the accused.

According to reports, the accused were moving from Kamania Gate towards Sarafa Baazar. The police had a tip off about the matter and acting on it the team reached the spot. They searched the accused and found about Rs 50 lakh.

Nonetheless, it is said that the hawala business has been running in Jabalpur for a long time. From time to time, police use to catch the hawala traders and recovered lakhs of rupees from them.

Read Also
Jabalpur: 3 persons drown at New Bhedaghat, police recover one body; search operations on for...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalJabalpur: Police seize Rs 50 lakh Hawala money in city

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Gutka seized in Bhiwandi

Thane: Gutka seized in Bhiwandi

RBI lifts restrictions on Mastercard over issuing new cards

RBI lifts restrictions on Mastercard over issuing new cards

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra reports 4,255 COVID-19 cases, with 2,366 cases in city

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra reports 4,255 COVID-19 cases, with 2,366 cases in city

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra headlines 37-member Indian team selected for Commonwealth Games...

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra headlines 37-member Indian team selected for Commonwealth Games...

Can citizens be deprived if their elected members jailed for actions in his personal capacity, says...

Can citizens be deprived if their elected members jailed for actions in his personal capacity, says...