Jabalpur: Police seize Rs 50 lakh Hawala money in city

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The kotwali police seized around Rs 50 lakh hawala money from three traders ahead of urban body elections in Jabalpur district on Thursday.

It is suspected that the money was planned to be spent in the urban body elections. The police took the three traders, Karan, Rahul Kumar and one other into custody. The police brought them to Kotwali police station of the district and started interrogation of the accused.

According to reports, the accused were moving from Kamania Gate towards Sarafa Baazar. The police had a tip off about the matter and acting on it the team reached the spot. They searched the accused and found about Rs 50 lakh.

Nonetheless, it is said that the hawala business has been running in Jabalpur for a long time. From time to time, police use to catch the hawala traders and recovered lakhs of rupees from them.