Jabalpur: 3 persons drown at New Bhedaghat, police recover one body; search operations on for remaining

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
deceased girl Khushboo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons drowned at New Bhedaghat, tourist spot in Jabalpur district on Wednesday afternoon. Body of a 17-year-old girl was recovered while a search operation for the remaining persons was on, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shivesh Singh Baghel said that the incident occurred around 1 pm. Around eight students, residents of Vijayraghavgarh, Kanti came here to visit New Bhedaghat. The girl, Khushboo Singh Khangar slipped from the rock and fell into the water.

Two more persons jumped into the water to save the girl but they also did not come back. On getting the information about the incident, the police team along with divers reached the spot and started the rescue operation, Baghel added.

Another girl accompanying the group, Dhaneshwari Soni said that they had reached Jabalpur from Vijayraghavgarh a day ago to take admission. After having the admission in paramedical course of a private college, they went to visit New Bhedaghat place.

Khushboo’s foot slipped from the rock and seeing her in the water, a teacher along with the group Rakesh Arya stepped in to save her, but he too started flowing in the water. Following which, another student Ram Sahu but he also drowned in the high current of the water.

The police were investigating the matter to ascertain the reason for the incident. Nonetheless, according to reports, it is said that the incident occured while taking a selfie.

