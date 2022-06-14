Jabalpur: Case against 2 persons for objectionable posts on Prophet Mohammad

Representative Photo | PTI

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against two persons here in Madhya Pradesh for alleged objectionable posts against Prophet Mohammad on social media, an official said on Tuesday.

There were two separate police complaints against the accused - Sanskar Rathore and Yogesh Agrawal - alleging attempts by them to disturb the religious harmony, Gohalpur police station in-charge Vijay Tiwari said.

The accused are yet to be arrested, he said.

Both the complaints alleged that these persons posted cartoons of Prophet Mohammad and objectionable statements on social media, the official said.

The complainants also claimed that attempts were being made to spread violence in the city (Jabalpur) like other parts of the country, the official said.

The complaint against Rathore was filed by local resident Salauddin Ansari, while the Sunni Yuva Aatankwad Virodhi Sanghthan complained against Agrawal, he said.

The police have registered offences against the two accused under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage reli­gious feelings) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the official said.

A probe is underway into the case, he added.

