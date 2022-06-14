Bhopal: BSP MLA Bhind Sanjeev Kushwaha joins BJP ahead of presidential election

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four, including BSP MLA from Bhind Sanjeev Kushwaha on Tuesday, announced their inclusion in the BJP ahead of the presidential election.

MLA Rajesh Shukla, Sanjeev Singh 'Sanju' and Vikram Singh Rana also joined BJP.

Sanjeev Kushwaha, while interacting to the media said, "I had gone astray, now I am back in house."

Notably, Sanjeev Kushwaha had supported Kamal nath government. His inclusion in the BJP party is said to be crucial ahead of president election.

His father Dr Ramlalkhan Kushwaha was Bhind MP for four times in the past and had later switched to BSP.

