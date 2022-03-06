Jabalpur: Police arrest two minor youths with illegal arms

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested two minor youths for supplying illegal arms under Dhanwantri Nagar police outpost of Jabalpur district.

The police also confiscated pistols and knives from the spot. According to police, the youths lived near Syed Baba Mazar situated at Hanumantal locality of the district.

During interrogation, the youth said that they used to make the weapons and sold them, adding that they had learned the making of weapons from Youtube.

One of the accused told police that his father is an electrician and a lot of electric equipment was kept at his house. After that he slowly started making weapons in a room of the house.

Following the inputs during interrogation, the Dhanwantri Nagar police outpost along with Hanumantal police raided the mentioned place and seized three pistols, eight swords, five drill machines used in bomb blasting, welding machines, grinders, cutters and other equipments used in making weapons.

Dhanwantri Nagar police outpost in charge Satish Jharia said that a case was registered against both the youths and confiscated the materials used for making weapons from the spot. The accused were arrested and further investigation was on, he added.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 12:22 PM IST