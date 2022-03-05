Jabalpur: Cat kills 2-year-old boy

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific incident, a cat attacked a 2-year-old boy and killed him in Barela police station area of Jabalpur district, sources said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Mahgoan village of the district.

As per reports, the boy identified as Diwan Rajak was playing in front of his house when a cat attacked him and injured on Friday afternoon. The boy was rescued by a neighbour.

The family members rushed the boy to Jabalpur medical college, where he died during treatment late Friday night.

In charge of Barela police station, Jitendra Yadav said that the body of the boy had been handed over to family members after autopsy and an investigation was on.

