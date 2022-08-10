e-Paper Get App

Jabalpur: NSS Unit takes out rally under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 12:01 AM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, ongoing at a brisk pace in the state, the National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of College of Fishery Science, Jabalpur, took out a rally with the national flag, under the leadership of the Dean of the college, Dr AP Singh and under the guidance of Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University vice-chancellor, professor Seeta Prasad Tiwari on Monday. The rally began from the premises of the Fishery Science College and culminated at the staff quarters of the livestock farm complex.

On the occasion, university registrar Shrikant Joshi and all officials as well as students took pledge to maintain the sanctity and pride of the national flag. This was followed by Fishery College's registrar, Dr Ajit Pratap Singh's address on the significance of the national flag.

The people who played a pivotal role in making the national flag rally a success were fisheries field in-charge Dr Shashikant Mahajan, associate professors Dr PK Singh and Dr Madhuri Sharma, NSS unit in-charge of Fishery Science College Dr Sona Dubey, Dr Preeti Mishra, Shivmohan Singh, Archana Sharma, Imran Khan and Prateek Kumar Tiwari. The outline of the rally was finalised by the in-charge of the NSS Unit of the college Dr Sona Dubey.

