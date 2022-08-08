e-Paper Get App

MP: CWC 2022 gold medalist Anchita Sheuli receives warm welcome in Jabalpur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 07:54 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medalist and weightlifter Anchita Sheuli received a warm welcome in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Anchita has a deep connection with the district as he is posted as Halwadar in the 1 Single Training Centre (1STC) of the Army here.

The soldiers of the Army took out a grand welcome rally and showered flowers on the occasion. The top army officers and the officials of 1STC also honoured Anchita.

Anchita told media persons that he would like to give the credit of the achievement to his coach and Navy officers. He further says that the media is dedicated to the nation. The next target is to win a gold medal in the Olympics for the nation, he added.

On the other hand, army officials say that surely the achievement of Achinta would inspire the youth.

