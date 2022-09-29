Jabalpur: Massive fire breaks out at Ordinance Factory, over a dozen injured

Representative Photo | ANI

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out during heating of TNT in Ordnance Factory Khamaria (OFK) Falling Section 6 of Jabalpur, said the officials.

According to the primary information, More than half a dozen workers got scorched in the accident.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Marble City Hospital in the city while the seriously injured worker named Suresh Soni has been admitted to Mahakoshal Hospital. Some employees have also been kept in OFK Hospital.

The names of the injured employees are being told as Nand Kishore, Karan and others.

According to the sources, the fire broke out while filling aluminum powder in the filling station of the factory.

More details are awaited.