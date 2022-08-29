Jabalpur: Man held with jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhotal police in Jabalpur district have arrested a man on charges of committing theft in the locality, said police on Sunday. The police stated that valuables worth Rs 4 lakh were seized after recovering it from the accused.

According to SHO of Madhotal police station, Reena Pandey Sharma, the police received a tip-off about a suspicious man spotted near Karmeta society, allegedly with an intention to commit theft in a house in the locality on Thursday.

The accused on noticing the police team’s arrival, tried to flee from the spot, but was held back. On being questioned, he failed to come up with a cogent reply. He identified himself as Sonu (26), who revealed that he had visited the locality with an intention to commit theft. He admitted to committing 4 thefts in the locality earlier.

All the stolen possessions, which included jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh, were recovered from Sonu’s house and seized. The accused is a history-sheeter who has as many as 20 cases of thefts registered against him, said SHO Sharma.