Jabalpur: Marijuana smuggler held, police seize drugs worth Rs 1L

Representative Photo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhotal police team of Jabalpur district has arrested a man on charges of smuggling marijuana, said the police on Friday. About 4.5 kilograms of marijuana have also been recovered from the accused person’s possession, which has been seized, the Police added.

According to SHO of Madhotal Police station, Reena Pandey Sharma, the police team received a tip-off about a man spotted at Deendayal bus stand, who was carrying a bag containing marijuana. The police team rushed to the directed spot to nab the accused, who tried fleeing from the spot on noticing the Police team’s arrival. However, the accused was chased and caught. He identified himself as Vikas Sethi (31), a native of Orissa.

When police frisked him, they found 5 marijuana packets, weighing around 4.5 kgs worth Rs 1 lakh and a keypad mobile phone. The possessions were seized by the Police, while the accused was booked under Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) and was taken into custody.

The police are questioning the accused regarding the procurement and smuggling of marijuana, added SHO Reena Pandey Sharma.