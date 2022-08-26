Jabalpur: Administration to take care of rickshawman’s family who rides rickshaw holding his son on shoulder

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The administration will take care of the rickshaw man's family who used to ride rickshaw holding his son on his shoulder to earn livelihood. The Women and Child Development Department and Red Cross Society have given the above assurance following the instructions of the district collector.

The administration has also given financial help of Rs 10,000 to Rajesh. Besides, the administration will take care of the education of the children as well. The collector, Dr Ilaiya Raja T has issued the instruction after the video of the rickshaw man, Rajesh Maldar has gone viral on social media.

Acting on the instruction of the collector, the team of women and child development department came into action, they bought clothes, toys for the children and assured them of providing food, shelter and education to the children.

Members of the child welfare department, Dr Manish Vyas and Vinita Sharma were trying to counsel the rickshaw driver Rajesh and his mother-in-law. They motivated them to lead a dignified life and assured all possible help from the administration for the same.

According to the government provisions, arrangements were being made to keep the children in a suitable place and the administration was trying to provide benefits to Rajesh under government schemes.