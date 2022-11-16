Jabalpur: Impostor baba, cheats people in the name of worshiping and tantra mantra, arrested

Krishna Kumar Namdev | FP PHOTO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur police have arrested a swindler, Krishna Kumar Namdev for extorting lakhs of rupees from people on the pretext of giving 10 times the money through worshiping.

The suspect has been defrauding people for the past 12 years.

According to the reports, about six complaints have been registered against the accused, of which five have been registered at Ranjhi police station and one at Sanjeevani Nagar police station. Krishna Kumar used to show bundles of fake notes to make people believe on his tactics of multiplying money.

According to Superintendent of Police, Siddharth Bahuguna, Namdev has been arrested from Andhmook Bypass while investigating complaints against him. He narrated the history of the incidents of cheating, on hearing which the police were also surprised.

According to the alleged accused statement, at the age of 15, Namdev used to set up a vegetable stall. He met a person named Ranjit, of Gwarighat. Ranjit used to cheat people on the pretext of withdrawing a lot of money.

Krishna along with Ranjit went to Allahabad. He cheated people by showing them the art of extracting buried money through the Tantra mantra and worship lessons.

Later, he came back to Jabalpur but was nabbed by the police for cheating on a woman in Hanumantal.

In the year 2017, after being released from jail, he took a rented house in Adhartal. He started setting up the court of Mata Mahakali. He started collecting money on the pretext of reciting prayers to remove all the problems of the people. He duped many people of lakhs of rupees in the name of multiplying the rupees 4 to 10 times. He used to hide some real notes in bundles of fake notes, which made people believe on his tactics. With the swindled money, Krishnakumar bought a bike, gold-silver jewelry, and household items.

All of these have been seized by the police. Fake notes of Rs 20 lakh have also been found.

A week ago, Namdev along with his wife Suman had defrauded a woman resident of Adhartal of Rs 11 lakh 53 thousand. However, the police are now preparing the horoscope of Namdev's crimes. Also, trying to recover the amount deposited with him.

