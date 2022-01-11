Jabalpur: Illicit liquor supplied in Covid-19 medicine boxes seized

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The bootleggers have discovered a new way for illegal liquor supply in Jabalpur city.

The modus operandi of the bootleggers are that they are packing liquor bottles in boxes of Covid-19 medicines. Whenever the vehicle carrying such boxes is stopped by police, they claim that they are supplying Covid-19 medicines.

The incident came to the fore on Monday evening when a team of the excise department, on a tip off, stopped a vehicle. The driver showed them a box filled with medicine.

When officials checked other boxes, they found liquor bottles. The vehicle driver, as excise department officials claimed, managed to escape.

In charge of the excise control room, GL Maravi said that the liquor was being transported from Seoni to Jabalpur. “We have registered a case and started an investigation,” he added.

ALSO READ Jabalpur: Couple charred to death after fire breaks out in hut

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 12:27 PM IST