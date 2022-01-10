e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 02:04 PM IST

Jabalpur: Couple charred to death after fire breaks out in hut

The police officials didn’t rule out the possibility of foul play. They said that a case had been registered and investigation was on weighing all the possibilities.
FP News Service
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A couple was burnt to death after a fire broke out in their thatched hut at a village in the district, an official said on Monday.

However, the police officials didn’t rule out the possibility of foul play. They said that a case had been registered and investigation was on weighing all the possibilities.

The incident took place at Chourai village under Bargi police station, around 45KM from the district headquarters on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

In charge of Bargi police station, RK Pandey said that prima facie fire seemed to have started from a chulha, when the couple was sleeping in their hut located in an agricultural field.

The couple identified as Sumer Singh Kulaste, 60 and Siya Bai, 55 were charred to death, Pandey said.

The incident came to light on Monday when villagers saw the couple’s charred body.

The hut was also destroyed in the blaze, Pandey said.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 02:04 PM IST
