e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases, 327 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 3,623
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 03:17 PM IST

Jabalpur: City reports its first death of Covid-19 in third wave

The 87-year-old man, Sukh Sagar, who was suffering from prostate cancer and tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday afternoon, died during treatment on Saturday evening.
FP News Service
Advertisement

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The city has reported its first Covid-19 death in the third wave of the pandemic, a health official said on Sunday.

According to officials, an 87-year-old man, Sukh Sagar, who was suffering from prostate cancer and tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday afternoon, died during treatment on Saturday evening.

The official said that a total of 152 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Saturday.

“He was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer at a private hospital. On Friday, his sample for Covid-19 was taken. As he was tested, he was shifted to an isolation ward, where he died,” the official said.

The last rite of the deceased was performed at Chouhani crematorium with Covid-19 protocols on Sunday.

ALSO READ

Jabalpur: Mother, daughter-in-law drown while taking selfies in New Bhedaghat Jabalpur: Mother, daughter-in-law drown while taking selfies in New Bhedaghat

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 03:17 PM IST
Advertisement