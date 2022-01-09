Jabalpur: City reports its first death of Covid-19 in third wave

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The city has reported its first Covid-19 death in the third wave of the pandemic, a health official said on Sunday.

According to officials, an 87-year-old man, Sukh Sagar, who was suffering from prostate cancer and tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday afternoon, died during treatment on Saturday evening.

The official said that a total of 152 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Saturday.

“He was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer at a private hospital. On Friday, his sample for Covid-19 was taken. As he was tested, he was shifted to an isolation ward, where he died,” the official said.

The last rite of the deceased was performed at Chouhani crematorium with Covid-19 protocols on Sunday.

