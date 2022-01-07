Jabalpur: Mother, daughter-in-law drown while taking selfies in New Bhedaghat

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two people allegedly drowned in the river in New Bhedaghat while taking selfies.

The body of one was taken out with the help of the locals while a search for another one is still on.

The incident happened under the Tilwara police station of Jabalpur. The sudden accident created havoc on the spot.

CSP Bargi Priyanka Shukla said that on Friday evening, Arvind Soni (53), along with his wife Hansa Soni (50), son Raj Soni (23), and his would-be daughter-in-law Riddhi Pichhadia (22) had come to visit New Bhedaghat.

At around 3-30 in the afternoon, Hansa and Riddhi were standing on the rocks trying to take selfies. Meanwhile, due to the strong current of water, they lost balance and were swept away in the river.

"With the help of local swimmers, Hansa Soni has been taken out in a dead state and sent to the Medical College for post mortem while the search for Riddhi is on," added the CSP.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 10:23 PM IST