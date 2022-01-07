Bhopal: Gujarati flared jacket for boys at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jhooladi, flared jacket for boys from Kutch (Gujarat) is the first ‘Exhibit of the Week’ of the January at social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

The museum collected the Rabari community of Kutch in 1996. The maximum height and width of the jacket with sleeves are 46 cm and 146 cm. Director, IGRMS, Praveen Kumar Mishra says that the Kutchi Rabari wear a white cotton flared jacket locally known as Kediyu or Jhooladi as an upper garment.

It has long tapering sleeves with multiple gathers on the chest and at the back. The sleeves are much longer than the length of the arm and when worn, are wrinkled upwards to form circular folds round the wrist. The ends of the sleeves have embroidered bands.

Mishra further says the upper fold of this double-breasted jacket is placed over the lower one and is tied on one side by strings or buttons. The upper front and back portion of the jacket is elaborately embroidered with floral and geometric patterns designs in colourful thread. The upper flap and end of the border is decorated with a golden border,” Mishra adds.

Visitors can see this object from home through the Official site and Facebook site, Instagram and twitter page of the IGRMS.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 02:51 PM IST