Jabalpur: Hospital director, 3 others booked in fake Remdesivir case

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR was registered against a director of a private hospital and three others on Monday in a case related to selling fake Remdesivir injections in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Of the four, one accused has been arrested, while another is in custody of the Gujarat police in a separate case related to sale of fake Remdesivir vials, they said.

The FIR (first information report) has named City Hospital director Sarabjeet Singh Mokha and three others, all accused of being involved in selling fake Remdesivir injections in Jabalpur, Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani said.

Remdesivir is an anti-viral drug widely used in treatment of COVID-19 and its demand has shot up dramatically during the second wave of the pandemic.

Devesh Chourasia, a worker at City Hospital who has been arrested, medicine supplier Sapan Jain and an unidentified person also figure in the FIR filed at the Omti Police station, he said.