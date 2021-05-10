Jabalpur: VHP chief booked for selling over 1 lakh fake Remdesivir injections

In the middle of the COVID-19 crisis, there have been various reports of black marketing of Remdesivir injection another incident. In a yet another incident, the Jabalpur Police has booked the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president of the outfit’s Narmada division along with two others in a fake remdesivir scam case in which over one lakh fake injections were sold to hapless people trying to save their relatives during the pandemic, read a India Today report.
Jabalpur Additional SP Rohit Kashwani said “the accused have been identified as Sarabjeet Singh Mockha, Devender Chaurasia and Swapan Jain, who have been booked under Sections 274, 275, 308 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act."
According to top sources, Mockha was in touch with the son of a top minister in the government and had got 500 fake remdesivir injections from Indore and sold them to patients at his hospital for Rs 35,000-40,000.
Reacting over the scam, the Congress has demanded a CBI enquiry into the fake remdesivir racket in which over one lakh such injections produced using salt and glucose were sold through a network of touts across the country.
Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha in tweet said, “The CBI should investigate this multi-state scam. 3,000 such injections reached Indore, 3,500 reached Jabalpur. Who all were administered with these injections? If the CBI does not investigate, we will go to the court."
The police are now claiming that it is looking for those who were administered these fake injections even as a youth had approached it claiming he had purchased the injections for the parents of his friend who passed away last week. Many have reached out at the Jabalpur Police with such claims and the same are being verified.
