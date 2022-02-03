Jabalpur: High Court directs state government to resolve issue of 7th pay commission benefits to non-government colleges’ teachers

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur High Court has directed to the state government to take a decision on the issues related to benefit of 7th pay commission benefits to those teaching at non-government colleges in Madhya Pradesh.

The direction of single bench of Justice Atul Shridharan came after hearing a petition filed by Non-government Colleges Teachers’ Association.

The petitioners informed the court that teachers working at government universities and colleges have been given the benefit of 7th commission, but the government is yet to take decision on giving benefit to those working at non-government colleges.

After hearing the petition, the court directed the state government to take a decision on the issue, considering the Supreme Court’s 2014 directions in Madhya Pradesh government Vs Dr Sharik Ali.

In 2014, the Supreme Court had directed the state government to give the benefit of 6th pay commission to those working at non-government colleges.

According to information, a total of 75 private colleges, which are receiving government’s grant in Madhya Pradesh.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 12:43 PM IST