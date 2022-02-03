e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Jabalpur: Congress is doing petty politics over cows' death, says Akhileshwaranand Maharaj

Swami was reacting to Congress party’s decision to form a probe committee to conduct a separate investigation into mysterious deaths of cows at the cowshed owned by a BJP leader.
FP News Service
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Vice-chairman of Madhya Pradesh Gau Samvardhan Board, Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri Maharaj has said that Congress is doing ‘petty politics’ over deaths of cows at cowshed in Berasia town of Bhopal.

Swami was reacting to Congress party’s decision to form a probe committee to conduct a separate investigation into mysterious deaths of cows at the cowshed owned by a BJP leader.

Accusing Congress party of being an anti-religion party, Swami said that then Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi had instructed forces to open fire on saints who were protesting in support of their demand to stop cows’ slaughter in the country.

“It is the Congress party that had given licenses for cow slaughtering. Ironically, they are now impersonating themselves as Gaubhakt,” Swami told journalists in Jabalpur.

He added that it was the Kamal Nath led Congress government that had dissolved the Gau Samvardhan Board in Madhya Pradesh.

“Congress is just doing petty politics. They want to take political benefit through this issue,” he added.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 12:00 PM IST
