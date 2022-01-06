Jabalpur: General Commanding Officer discusses ex servicemen welfare with state governor

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): General Commanding Officer (GOC) of Madhya Bharat area (Jabalpur) Lt Gen S Mohan called on state governor Mangubhai Patel on the occasion of 21st Amalgamated Special Funds Meet at Bhopal on Thursday.

He had discussed ex-servicemen welfare with the state governor. Mangubhai heard all concerns expressed intently and promised positive actions.

General S Mohan expressed gratitude on behalf of all serving and veteran soldiers to the state government for their initiative towards raising of ex gratia grant on demise of a serving soldier in line of duty to 1 Crore in addition to providing a Govt job to the Next of Kin and also providing subsidised house property.

Madhya Pradesh has taken the lead in this regard amongst various states in Central India. General Mohan also expressed dismay at the fact that Super Speciality Hospitals in Indore and certain other cities of the state were not empanelling themselves in the ECHS Scheme for providing HealthCare to veterans for commercial reasons.

He requested the Governor to use his good offices to exhort these hospitals to empanel in this scheme as a national service and not look at it from only a commercial prism. Various other issues were discussed in the meeting to meet the long-standing demands of Ex Servicemen.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 07:10 PM IST