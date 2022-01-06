e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

Jabalpur: ‘Surya Upasana’ being performed at temple to drive away third wave

FP News Service
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A ‘special worship’ known as Surya Upasana is being performed at Baglamukhi Siddhpeeth in Jabalpur to shoo away the third wave of the corona pandemic.

The priests are performing the worship pronouncing Vaidik Mantras to appease God Sun who, as priests claim, protect the world from pandemic.

The religious leaders and priests claim that Surya Upasana must be performed during a pandemic.

“We are praying to God Sun to protect the world from this pandemic. In ancient times, our elders used to perform surya upasana to protect the world from pandemics,” Brahmachari Chaitanyanand, one of the priests, said.

He urged the people to wear masks, maintain social distance and properly sanitize hands.

“Medical science is doing its own duties. Similarly, we are doing our own duties,” he added.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
