Jabalpur: Two patients admitted in COVID ward die, administration claims negative report

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two patients admitted in COVID ward of Jabalpur medical college died but administration claimed that their COVID report was negative.

According to reports, a 72-year-old person died on Monday evening and another 45-year-old person died on Tuesday. Both of them were admitted to the hospital after they had symptoms of the COVID-19. Their sample was sent to the Virology lab but they had died before the report came.

According to the doctors, both were suffering from many serious diseases. More than 20 cases have been reported in the district for the second consecutive day.

With 23 new COVID positive cases on Tuesday, the number of active patients in the district has increased to 73. An UAE returnee is also among the positive tested patients in the district. He has been admitted to the Covid ward of the Medical College and his sample would be sent for genome sequencing.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 03:09 PM IST