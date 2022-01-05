Jabalpur: Man found dead in suspicious condition

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old man was found dead in suspicious condition in the bushes of Ipomoea carnea (Besharam plant) near roadside under Chargavan police station on Tuesday.

According to the police, the man was identified as Jairam Patel, a resident of Bharatpur village, Nayanagar and he was a farmer.

According to reports, the man had left his house for Sukha village around 10 pm on Monday. On the way, he met with a road accident and died. After that his body was found in the bushes. The body was lying there for about 16 hours and no one could see it.

Chargavan police station in charge Vinod Pathak said that the sarpanch of Sukha village, Naval Kishore Dixit informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and sent the body for an autopsy. The police registered a case and started an investigation into the matter, Pathak added.

The police had, however, handed over the body to the relatives after the post mortem.

