 Madhya Pradesh: Over 250 Terminated Cops Approached PHQ After Winning Court Case; 2 Get Job
Most of these candidates had passed recruitment exams in earlier years, but were denied appointment

RAJESH THAKURUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 07:12 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Over 250 Terminated Cops Approached PHQ After Winning Court Case; 2 Get Job

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 250 police aspirants approached the Police Headquarters this year with court order seeking job appointments, but only two have been given the green light while the rest remain in limbo, officials said.

Most of these candidates had passed recruitment exams in earlier years, but were denied appointment due to pending criminal cases or incomplete character verification. After winning court ruling, they presented their case to the PHQ for consideration.

A screening committee, led by the DIG of the Selection and Recruitment Branch, evaluates these cases. Many of the applications are under appeal in higher courts.

Officials said that police authorities are cautious about inducting candidates with tainted background, which is why only those backed by Supreme Court order have been recruited so far.

Pending cases mount

The committee receives 20 to 30 such applications monthly through various channels, including public hearings and grievance cells. While priority is given to urgent cases, over 245 out of roughly 250 applications remain undecided.

Only 2 jobs approved

One of the approved cases involves Kuldeep Bash from Shivpuri district, selected in the 2020 recruitment but excluded due to a pending case. The Gwalior High Court ordered action within 90 days.

The second case is of Sitaram Raghuvanshi from Indore, also excluded from the 2020 batch but cleared by court order. However, four months later, his appointment is still pending.

