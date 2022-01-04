Jabalpur: Police perform nagin dance in police station, video goes viral

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three police officials were spotted performing nagin dance in a police station in Jabalpur. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Shahpura police station of the district on January 1, 2022. The three officials were identified as Rahul Gupta, Manu Singh, and Vikash Singh posted in Shahpura police station. These officials were seen dancing to the song 'Main Teri Dushman, Dushman Tu Mera’, ‘Daroga ji chori ho gayi…’ in the viral video.

A few policemen were sitting on the chairs and some of them were dancing to the songs. According to sources, the officials were dancing after the Gakkad Bharta program. They performed the dance after the police station in charge left the station.

Notably, constable Rahul Gupta has been line-attached twice in the case of breach of confidentiality of the police but he is still posted in Shahpura police station.

Nonetheless, villagers claimed that constable Rahul was seen various times in an inebriated state with the government vehicle but no action has been taken against him.

(With inputs from Shiv Choubey)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 11:33 AM IST