Bhopal: Jail department makes progress in work of Atmanirbhar MP, DG Jail

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Director General (Jail) Arvind Kumar said the Jail Department is also making progress in the works of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. In this direction, e-meeting facility has been developed in all the jails of the state. Visitor Management System and Prison Management System have been implemented. He stated this stat meeting held in Mantralaya here on Monday.

The prison department is also active in the field of skill training. Handloom training is being given to the prisoners through Samyak Darshan Sanstha Jabalpur.

He informed that there are 131 jails in the state, out of which there are 11 Central Jails, 41 District Jails, Open Jails 6 and Sub Jail 71. These have a capacity of 29 thousand 571 prisoners.

Betul, Hoshangabad, Sagar, Indore and Jabalpur jails are included in more than 150 years old jails in the state. Similarly, the number of jails built over a period of 100 to 150 years is 19. The number of jails constructed in the state during the period of 50 to 100 years is 20 and the number of jails constructed in the last 50 years is 87, he added.

In all the jails of the state, hearing of more than 90 per cent of the prisoners is being done through video conferencing. In 2021, 2784 prisoners were trained in various skills and modes. Apart from this, 2144 prisoners have also been provided with the facility to study in different classes, he added.

The housing problem of the employees of the Jail Department is also being resolved. Presently, 3200 accommodations are available.

Regarding the implementation of the Model Prison Manual, it was informed that the focus is on providing safe prison building and better infrastructure for the prisoners. Emphasis is also being laid on skill development and care as well as rehabilitation of women prisoners. Special arrangements have been made for handicapped and transgender prisoners. Better training facilities are being provided to the jail staff to prepare them as responsible officers, DG added.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 01:04 AM IST