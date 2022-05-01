e-Paper Get App
Home / Bhopal / Jabalpur: Forensic dept head resigns from administrative posts over non-disposal of pension cases

Jabalpur: Forensic dept head resigns from administrative posts over non-disposal of pension cases

Dean Dr Pradeep Kasar retires, Dr Navneet Saxena made acting dean

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 12:13 AM IST

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur |
Bhopal/Jabalpur(Madhya Pradesh): Dr Vivek Shrivastava, the forensic department head at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur, on Saturday resigned from all administrative posts as a mark of protest. Dr Shrivastava was Central Superintendent of Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University.

He said he was unhappy with the inordinate delay caused in release of pension. “After retirement, doctors are moving from pillar to post to get their pension,” he added.

College dean Dr Pradeep Kasar retired on Saturday. On Saturday morning, Dr Vivek Shrivastava handed over his resignation to Dr Kasar. Though Dr Kasar tried to stop him from resigning, Dr Shrivastava handed over a handwritten resignation. As Dr Kasar retired on Saturday, Dr Navneet Saxena was made acting dean of the medical college.

Dr Vivek Shrivastava told Free Press that higher authorities should clear pension cases before retirement. “It is pathetic that Dr Sharad Jain and Dr PK Joel have been moving from pillar to post for years to get pension.”

Dr Shrivastava said, “Now, the same case is with Dr Kasar as his pension has not been released. Though I have resigned from all administrative posts, I will continue to teach students.”

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 12:13 AM IST