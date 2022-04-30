Bhopal: Children’s Hope school students score 90% marks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 3 girl students of Children’s Hope India Girls School scored 90 per cent marks in the exams conducted by MP Board of Secondary Education, which declared the result on Friday.

Besides, 12 students of this school scored 80 per cent marks. Harshita Pandey of class 12, science group scored 95.8 percent and achieved third position in class 12 science stream in district merit list. Harshita said that discipline and support of teachers brought her success.

In class X, Akansha Raikwar scored 93.2 per cent, Harshita Gupta scored 91.2 per cent and Khushi Namdev scored 90 per cent. School administration felicitated students for their achievement.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 09:30 PM IST