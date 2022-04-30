Bhopal: Mother, step-father booked for forcing daughter into prostitution

BHOPAL: A 13-year-old girl was forced into prostitution by her mother and step-father, in Gwalior, said the police on Saturday. The police have arrested four into the connection.

Superintendent of police Gwalior, Amit Sanghi told Free Press that a 14-year old girl a student of Class 7 reached the Sirol police station and narrated the ordeal to the police on Friday evening.

The police shocked to hear the suffering of the girl, she told the police that when she was 13-year old her mother and step father had pushed her in front of the two people. She was locked in a room with the two persons.

Allegedly she was raped by the two in the room and after that she was regularly raped by the two for several times. It is claimed that her step father charges money from the two of the sexual assault.

Acting on the complaint the police have arrested all four accused of the case including mother, step father, and two more into the case.

The police have registered the case under section 376 and other related sections of IPC and POCSO act against the accused. They were presented in the Court and after the Court orders the police going to take the action into the matter.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 01:45 PM IST